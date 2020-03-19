Par Hawai‘i Continues to Produce, Distribute Fuel Without Interruption

Par Hawai‘i denounced a rumor of insufficient fuel supplies for customers.

On Wednesday, the company announced it is continuing to refine petroleum products, including jet fuel, gasoline, diesel, utility fuels and ship fuel, and is distributing these transportation fuels statewide.

“The coronavirus has created uncertainty in communities across our state and we realize misinformation can create more anxiety. There is increasing concern about our health and safety and the economic impact this will have on local businesses,” said Jim Yates, president of Par Hawai‘i, LLC. “We want to assure customers and communities statewide that we are continuing to make products at our refinery in Kapolei and distributing products by ground transportation, pipeline and by barge statewide.”

Although events are changing quickly, Yates added, there is currently no interruption to their barge schedules for fuel distribution to the neighbor islands or to resupplying Hele and 76 station locations.

“There is no need for rationing,” he said.

Gov. David Ige announced Tuesday that fuel distribution is considered critical infrastructure and a high-priority function in our state. Par Hawaii’s team of nearly 750 employees is taking responsibility of providing a secure energy supply for the islands seriously.

Par Hawai‘i operates the state’s only petroleum refinery with a capacity to process up to 148,000 barrels of crude oil per day. It is the leading provider of transportation fuels in the state, with a comprehensive logistics system supplying the major islands, and a network of more than 90 retail locations under the 76 and Hele brand names and nomnom convenience stores.