Officers Discharge Weapons in Stolen Vehicle Pursuit

The Hawaiʻi Police Department is investigating an incident that took place on the morning of Thursday, March 19, during which two officers discharged their weapons.

The incident occurred on Daniel K. Inouye Highway after an officer observed a stolen, early-model, green Jeep traveling toward Hilo and transmitted his observations to fellow officers in the South Hilo District. The report alleges the driver of the vehicle reversed toward an officer, after which two on-duty officers discharged their weapons.

The Jeep was stolen from a Kailua-Kona property Wednesday, police said. Kona police initiated a pursuit earlier Thursday after observing it in the Kona area but terminated the pursuit after it left the district, an HPD report continued. Officers notified dispatchers that the Jeep was likely headed toward Hilo.

South Hilo patrol officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the Jeep as it turned right onto Komohana Street, before turning right onto Ainaola Drive and traveling in the west direction. Officers continued to pursue the Jeep, which came to an abrupt stop in the upper Waiakea-Uka area and one officer discharged his service weapon as the Jeep reversed toward another officer approaching the rear of the vehicle, according to a report. The female passenger fled on foot into the pasture before being apprehended by other officers.

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Jeep continued driving up Ainaola Drive before another officer discharged a weapon toward the fleeing vehicle, which was subsequently stopped on the roadway. The driver fled on foot and ran into a nearby pasture before he was also arrested without incident, police said.

Clyde Takeshi Talosaga Loa, 26 of Hilo, is currently being held in the police cell-block while detectives from the Area I Criminal Investigation Section investigate the incident, which is classified as the unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle.

The female passenger, identified as 34-year-old Suiliana Tui of Hilo, was also arrested for suspicion of unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle. She was transported to the Hilo Medical Center for an examination unrelated to the incident and will be held in the police cell-block when she is discharged, police said.

Neither suspect was injured.

The two officers who discharged their firearms have been placed on administrative leave while detectives from the Office of Professional Standards conducts an independent administrative investigation into the incident.

Police are requesting any motorists or residents who witnessed the incident, or those who may have video footage, to contact the police department at 808-935-3311