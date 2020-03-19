March 19, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 19, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 19, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 19, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Hilo
Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light south southwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely after 7pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind around 6 mph becoming south southwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Kona
Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming north northwest around 5 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. Light east northeast wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 75. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kohala
Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 71. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers, mainly before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. East southeast wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 26 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday Night: Scattered showers before midnight. Partly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Puna
Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Thursday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. Light southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Showers likely, mainly after midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind becoming east northeast 5 to 8 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. Light and variable wind becoming west around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Thursday Night: Isolated showers before midnight. Mostly clear, with a low around 62. South wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
