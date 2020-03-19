HPD Arrests Man for Unauthorized Entry, Possession

A Kailua-Kona man is under arrest on charges of breaking into a vehicle and removing possessions from inside.

Hawaiʻi Island Police have charged a 26-year-old Alton Willis with unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle stemming from an incident that occurred Tuesday evening in Hilo, an HPD report said.

Shortly before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, South Hilo Patrol officers responded to the parking lot area of the old Hilo Hotel on Kino‘ole Street for a theft report. Upon making contact with the victim, he informed officers that he had parked his vehicle near the Puna Canoe Club Hale along Hilo Bayfront. When he returned to his vehicle several hours later after paddling, he noticed that his vehicle had been broken into and various items were taken.

Using electronic means, the victim was able to track his items to the area of the old Hilo Hotel, where he had located Willis on a moped and in possession of his items.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Willis was arrested and transported to the Hilo Police Station. His moped was recovered as evidence and towed to the police station. The victim’s stolen items were also recovered from the suspect.

Detectives with the Area I Criminal Investigation Section continued this investigation.

After conferring with prosecutors, Willis was charged with first-degree unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle (UEMV) and unauthorized possession of personal confidential information. Total bail is set at $4,000.

Willis remains in police custody pending his initial court appearance scheduled for Thursday, March 19 in Hilo District Court.

Police remind residents to be vigilant, always secure their vehicles and do not leave items of value in them. Report all suspicious activity to the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.