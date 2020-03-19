COVID-19 Screening Pop-Up Clinic Postponed

A COVID-19 screening and testing pop-up clinic scheduled in Kona for Friday has been postponed to next week.

Premier Medical Group Hawai‘i has rescheduled the event for March 23. It will take place at the same place and same time as previously reported, at Old Kona Airport Park from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This will be Premier Medical Group’s first clinic on a neighbor island. It is open to the public and free of charge. For those who meet the criteria in screenings will be swabbed.