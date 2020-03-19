County to Make Pedestrian Crosswalk Improvements on Ali‘i Drive

Pedestrian crosswalk flashers are scheduled to be installed on Ali‘i Drive at Banyan Mart/surf spot next week by the Department of Public Works.

The installation is part of the county’s efforts to improve pedestrian safety islandwide. The work is slated to be done March 24 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather conditions permitting.

One lane of traffic will be closed intermittently while the safety improvements are made. Motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone and special duty officers will be on site to direct traffic.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Traffic Division at 808-961-8341.