Winter Advisory for Big Island Summits

3:14 AM HST Wednesday March 18, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING.

WHAT: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches are expected.

WHERE: Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation.

WHEN: Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Roads to the summits are closed to the public.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.

4:22 AM HST Wednesday March 18, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING.

WHAT: North winds 40 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph.

WHERE: Big Island Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.

WHEN: Until 6 PM HST this evening.

IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Motorists should use extra caution.