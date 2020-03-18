Winter Advisory for Big Island Summits

Winter Advisory for Big Island SummitsMarch 18, 2020, 8:13 AM HST (Updated March 18, 2020, 8:13 AM)
3:14 AM HST Wednesday March 18, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING.
WHAT: Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to 5 inches are expected.
WHERE: Big Island Summits above 12,000 feet elevation.
WHEN: Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.
IMPACTS: Travel could be very difficult. Roads to the summits are closed to the public.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
A Winter Weather Advisory means that periods of snow, sleet, or freezing rain will cause travel difficulties. Be prepared for slippery roads and limited visibilities and use caution while driving.
4:22 AM HST Wednesday March 18, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu
WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THIS EVENING.
WHAT: North winds 40 to 50 mph with localized gusts over 60 mph.
WHERE: Big Island Summits of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa.
WHEN: Until 6 PM HST this evening.
IMPACTS: Winds this strong will make driving difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Motorists should use extra caution.