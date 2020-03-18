Two New Cases Raise COVID-19 Total to 16 Across Hawai‘i

Confirmed cases and presumptive positive testing results for COVID-19 jumped again Wednesday, with the new total now at 16.

The number reported by state officials Tuesday was 14. Both new cases were identified on O‘ahu.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Presumptive positive tests are tests conducted locally that came back with positive results. Confirmed cases are positive results that are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on the mainland and confirmed by personnel there.

The coronavirus has now been found on every island, with the first Big Island presumptive positive test confirmed Tuesday. Little was known about the person who tested positive, only that they were a non-resident traveler on-island by way of the mainland.

There have now been 10 confirmed or presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 on O‘ahu, three on Maui, two on Kaua‘i and one on the Big Island. More details about recent positive tests are expected via a media teleconference with health officials Wednesday afternoon.