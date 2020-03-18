Public Schools to Close March 30

The Hawai‘i State Department of Education (HIDOE) has decided to close schools until April following the decision to extend spring break amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The HIDOE will close its offices except for essential functions effective March 19. Schools will close March 30. Employee return dates will be staggered.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Students are anticipated to return to school April 7. HIDOE employees will be working remotely and those who need to perform duties at a campus or office during this period will be limited to those tasks before returning to their telework arrangement.

The Department will be meeting internally and with key stakeholders today to finalize logistics. Additional details will be made public at a press conference Thursday. Media requests for information and interviews will be declined until then.