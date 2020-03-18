March 18, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued March 18 at 3:14AM HST until March 19 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 79. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms before 7pm, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm between 7pm and 1am, then scattered showers after 1am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 64. South southeast wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7am, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 62. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. West southwest wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 74. West wind around 7 mph becoming east northeast in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 3 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46. East southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light east after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. East wind around 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. East northeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Northeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 80. North wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Wednesday Night: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

