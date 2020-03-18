March 18, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

am pm

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 15-20mph.

West

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

am pm

Surf: Knee to waist high SE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ESE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.