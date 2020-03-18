March 18, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 18, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
am pm
Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.
Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.
North West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 15-20mph.
West
am pm
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.
South East
am pm
Surf: Knee to waist high SE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ESE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.
Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com