March 18, 2020 Surf Forecast

By Big Island Now
March 18, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 18, 2020, 4:00 AM)
Photo: James Grenz

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell with occasional chest high sets.

Conditions: Choppy/sideshore current with SE winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean in the early morning with ESE winds 5-10mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 15-20mph.

West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the early morning with SW winds less than 5mph. Bumpy/semi bumpy conditions move in during the morning hours with the winds shifting SSW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high SE short period wind swell for the morning. The swell shifts more ESE and builds for the afternoon with sets up to chest high.

Conditions: Semi choppy with ENE winds 5-10mph in the morning shifting SE 10-15mph in the afternoon.

Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

