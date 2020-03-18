Man Sought in Connection With Sexual Assault Investigation

Man Sought in Connection With Sexual Assault InvestigationMarch 18, 2020, 3:18 PM HST (Updated March 18, 2020, 3:18 PM)
‹
›×
Hawaiʻi Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating a Big Island man wanted for questioning in a sexual assault investigation.
Police are looking to find and question Roberto Martinez Cebreros, 53, of Ocean View.
SPONSORED VIDEO
He is described as being 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
If you know of his whereabouts, contact Detective Sharlotte T. Bird at 808-326-4646 ext. 278 or [email protected].