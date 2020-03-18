KS to Move to Distance Learning After Spring Break

Kamehameha Schools will begin distance learning when classes resume after spring break in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

All KS campuses will be impacted — the three K-12 campuses and its 29 preschools. On the Big Island, the Kea‘au campus has extended its spring break till March 25. Students will return to classes on March 30 through distance learning and educational support programs.

Students at all KS campuses will be receiving plans detailing their respective distance learning programs. Spring break was extended at KS Hawai‘i, KS Maui and all KS preschools so teachers and administrators may complete preparations for distance-based education before they resume on March 30.

During this period, there will be no on-campus student instruction or student activities.

KS officials say they will review continuously the situation with the hope of resuming on-campus instruction and activities. The school will provide updates, at least weekly, as it considers conditions in the community along with guidance from state and federal health officials.

Below is a chart inidicating distance learning schedules for all KS campuses: