HPD Seeks Missing West Hawai‘i Woman

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 35-year-old Kailua-Kona woman who has been reported missing.

Stacie Horst was last seen on Tuesday, March 17, leaving her residence in the Holualoa area and operating a silver-colored Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle. The Toyota Highlander has since been located.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Horst is described as being 5 feet,10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, gray sweater, cutoff denim shorts, black slippers and a burgundy hat.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.