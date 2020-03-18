HPD Seeks Missing West Hawai‘i Woman

By Big Island Now
March 18, 2020, 4:45 PM HST (Updated March 18, 2020, 4:45 PM)


Stacie Horst. PC: HPD

Hawaiʻi Island Police are searching for a 35-year-old Kailua-Kona woman who has been reported missing.

Stacie Horst was last seen on Tuesday, March 17, leaving her residence in the Holualoa area and operating a silver-colored Toyota Highlander sport utility vehicle. The Toyota Highlander has since been located.

Horst is described as being 5 feet,10 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. She was last seen wearing a brown tank top, gray sweater, cutoff denim shorts, black slippers and a burgundy hat.

Police ask anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.

