HPD: Hilo Man Leads Police on Car Chase in Stolen Vehicle

A Hilo man was taken into custody after leading police on a vehicle pursuit in a stolen car.

Shawn William Bergen, 46, was arrested last week on charges of three counts of unauthorized control of propelled vehicle and two counts of resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle (one felony). His bail was set at $26,000.

The charges stem from an incident on March 12 when Bergen went to an auto dealership in Kailua-Kona and test-drove a vehicle. According to Hawai‘i Police Department, Bergen told the salesperson he needed to make a phone call to check his finances.

“The salesperson went into a building at the dealership, leaving the vehicle key with Bergen, who then left with the vehicle,” police stated in a press release Wednesday. “Bergen left the vehicle he drove to the dealership there. That vehicle was later determined to be a vehicle Bergen had rented in early 2019 and had failed to return it.”

Kona Patrol officers were assigned to the incident and located the vehicle stolen from the dealership. They attempted to stop a traffic stop; however, Bergen failed to stop and led officers on a vehicle pursuit.

The vehicle was later located within the Hilo District, and after a short pursuit by South Hilo Patrol officers, the vehicle stopped in downtown Hilo, and Bergen was arrested.

Bergen allegedly stole a motorcycle the day before theft at the dealership. According to police, Bergen went a motorcycle establishment in Hilo, where he made arrangements to purchase a used motorcycle.

The 46-year-old was allowed to take the motorcycle to a credit union where he was to meet with the seller and provide payment. Bergen left the business and never went to the credit union. The motorcycle was located by the owner the following day at Bergen’s residence. It was recovered by the police.

Bergen remained in police custody in lieu of bail. His initial court appearance was scheduled for March 16 in Hilo District Court, where his bail was maintained.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed any of these incidents to contact Detective William Brown of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2384 or email [email protected], or the police department’s non-emergency number at 808-935-3311.