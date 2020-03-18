Hawaiian Electric to Suspend Disconnections for 30 Days

Hawaiian Electric will suspend service disconnections for 30 days so customers financially challenged by the COVID-19 pandemic don’t have to worry about losing service.

Service disconnections of both residential and commercial customers will be suspended through at least April 17. Depending on the situation at that time, Hawaiian Electric officials say, the special assistance period may be extended.

Customers facing financial hardship are urged to call customer service so payment options and schedules can be arranged to help keep payments manageable. While customers will still be responsible for paying their electric bills, payment schedules and other options can help ease the financial challenges for those most affected by the COVID-19 situation.

“With everything that’s going on, and with the impacts to the Hawaii economy just starting to be known, we don’t want people who are struggling financially to worry about having this essential service interrupted,” said Shelee Kimura, Hawaiian Electric senior vice president of customer service. “We’re providing this special assistance by setting up payment plans and making other arrangements for customers who let us know about their situation.”

To make payment arrangements or for more information, visit our online customer care center at www.hawaiianelectric.com or contact our representatives at the following numbers:

• Hilo 808-969-6999

• Kona 808-329-3584

• Waimea 808-885-4605