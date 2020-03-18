Flash Flood Watch Issued for All Islands

3:14 AM HST Wednesday, March 18, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

FLASH FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON.

The Flash Flood Watch is now in effect for all Hawaiian Islands.

A kona low west of the state will continue to produce bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms across portions of the island chain through Thursday. While all islands could experience flooding rainfall, the greatest risk for flooding will be on Kaua‘i and O‘ahu where soils remain saturated due to recent heavy rain. Another large heavy shower band forming just west of Kaua‘i will move into the western half of the state later this morning.

Heavy rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations, as well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding impacts.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is LIFE THREATENING. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a Flash Flood Warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.