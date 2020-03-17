Police Seek Public’s Help Locating Wanted Woman

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s help in locating a woman wanted on multiple bench warrants.

Tiarre K. Kobayashi, 21, is also wanted on several traffic-related warrants including, resisting an order to stop, reckless driving, two counts of excessive speeding, duty of approaching vehicle (move over law) and driving without a license.

Kobayashi is known to frequent the Hilo and Puna Districts. She is described as being 5-feet 1-inch tall, approximately 110 pounds, with long brown hair and brown eyes. She is known to operate a red 2001 Ford Mustang, license HJX 550.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Hawai‘i Police Department’s non-emergency number 808-935-3311 or Traffic Enforcement Unit Officer Jared Cabatu at 808-961-2391.