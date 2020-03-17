March 17, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued March 17 at 3:04AM HST until March 18 at 6:00AM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 1pm, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. Southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind becoming east southeast around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind around 7 mph becoming north northeast. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. North northeast wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 79. Windy, with an east wind 22 to 28 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east wind around 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. Southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 78. East southeast wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. East southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

