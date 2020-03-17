March 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

North East

Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.

North West

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.

West

Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.

South East

Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.

Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.