March 17, 2020 Surf Forecast

March 17, 2020 Surf ForecastMarch 17, 2020, 4:00 AM HST (Updated March 17, 2020, 4:00 AM)
North East
Surf: Waist to stomach high E short period wind swell.
Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with SSE winds 20-25mph in the morning shifting SE for the afternoon.
North West
Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with ENE winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 10-15mph.
West
Surf: Small scale (ankle to knee high) surf.
Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi choppy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting NW 5-10mph.
South East
Surf: Knee to waist high ESE short period wind swell with occasional stomach high sets.
Conditions: Bumpy/semi bumpy with ESE winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 10-15mph in the afternoon.
