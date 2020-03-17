Flash Flood Watch Extended to Wednesday Morning

A flash flood watch is now in effect for all islands through late Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning.

A Kona low west of the state will continue to produce bands of heavy rain and thunderstorms across portions of the island chain through tonight, and possibly into Wednesday. While all islands could experience flooding rainfall, the greatest risk for flooding will be on Kauai and Oahu, where soils are already saturated due to recent heavy rain.

Heavy rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations, as well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding impacts.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.