First COVID-19 Case Confirmed in Hawai‘i County

The Hawai‘i Department of Health now lists on its website one presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in Hawai‘i County.

According to the state website, there are 13 total cases: eight in Honolulu County; two in Kaua‘i County; two in Maui County; and now one in Hawai‘i County.

“While we do not yet have an indication of community transmission, these introductions are concerning, and each represents an opportunity for COVID-19 to spread in our state,” DOH officials state. “Now is the time for everyone in our community to practice social distancing (i.e., maintain at least six ft distance or two arm’s length, whichever is longer, from others) to protect especially those who are most vulnerable in our community.”

Health officials continue to advise that if you get sick, stay home—get rest, drink plenty of fluids, and get better. If you are older or have an underlying medical condition and become ill, call your doctor.