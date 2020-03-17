Fire Consumes Duplex in Hawi

Firefighters in North Kohala responded Monday morning to a structure fire at the Hale Hawi Apartment Complex.

Company 15 arrived on scene at 5:42 a.m., six minutes after a report of a single-story duplex fully consumed by flames.

A release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department said responders confirmed the dwelling was unoccupied and were able to contain the fire to the structure of origin. No injuries were reported.

HFD reported the structure was a total loss, with damage totaling an estimated $200,000. The department did not release the cause of the flames.