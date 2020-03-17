DUI Arrests for Week of March 9-15

During the week of March 9-15, Hawaiʻi Island Police arrested 25 motorists for driving under the influence of an intoxicant. Two of the drivers were involved in a traffic accident. One of the drivers was under the age of 21.

So far this year, there have been 246 DUI arrests compared with 256 during the same period last year, a decrease of 3.9%. The numbers of arrests by district were:

There have been 200 major accidents so far this year compared with 206 during the same period last year, a decrease of 2.9%.

To date, there were six fatal crashes, resulting in six fatalities, compared with three fatal crashes, resulting in three fatalities for the same time last year. This represents a 100% increase for fatal crashes and 100% increase for fatalities.

DUI roadblocks and patrols will continue islandwide.