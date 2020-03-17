DPW To Conduct Road Paving in Hilo

The County of Hawai’i Department of Public Works Highway Maintenance Division will conduct paving work in Hilo on Iwalani Street on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., weather permitting.

Crews will pave an 80-foot stretch of Iwalani Street in both directions extending from the intersection of W. Puainako Street south towards W. Kawailani Street.

There will be alternating lanes of travel and motorists are advised to drive with caution in the work zone. Signs will be posted advising motorists of the roadwork and traffic control personnel will be posted in the area to facilitate traffic movement.

If there are any questions or concerns, call the Highway Maintenance Division at 808-961-8349.