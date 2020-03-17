Big Island Under Flood Advisory Tuesday Night

6:34 PM HST Tuesday, March 17, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

A flood advisory is in effect for Hawai‘i Island until 9:30 p.m. HST.

At 6:30 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy showers and thunderstorms moving ashore over leeward Big Island from Hawaiian Ocean View to Honaunau to Kailua-Kona, bringing rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour.

Showers will move northeast at 15 mph and will bring localized flooding and very low visibility. Showers are also expected to increase in coverage and intensity over the leeward Kohala District later this evening.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to the leeward side of the Big Island from Kailua-Kona to South Point.

Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.