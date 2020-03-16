March 16, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued March 16 at 3:18AM HST until March 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Hilo

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 7am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. South southeast wind 7 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Light and variable wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 47. Southwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 73. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South wind 5 to 7 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 18 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 78. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 71. Windy, with an east northeast wind 21 to 25 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. South southeast wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. High near 76. South southeast wind 7 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 63. South southeast wind around 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Overnight: Isolated showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 80. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday Night: Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

