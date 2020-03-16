HPD Seeks Missing Teenager

The Hawai‘i Police Department is seeking the public’s help to locate a missing 15-year-old boy.

HPD is looking for Deshaun Suazo who was last seen at the Hilton Waikoloa Village at 4 am on Tuesday, March 16, 2020. Suazo is approximately 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. He has brown eyes, black short hair and unknown clothing.

If you have information on Suazo’s whereabouts, contact dispatch at 808-935-3311.