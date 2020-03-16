Hawai‘i Judiciary Announces Entry Restrictions

The Hawai‘i State Judiciary will begin on Monday, March 16, monitoring who it lets into its facilities across the state.

The Judiciary will restrict access to anyone who has a fever, cough or other respiratory symptoms; has traveled outside Hawai‘i in the past 14 days; or who has had close prolonged contact with a person who has or is suspected to have COVID-19. Such individuals will not be allowed to enter courthouses and other Judiciary facilities.

Signs to this effect will be posted in all buildings. Each sign will include phone numbers to call if the advisement applies to them.

“As more information has become available, we believe it’s prudent to put these additional precautions in place,” said Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald. “We want to ensure a safe environment for everyone in our courthouses and other facilities.”

SPONSORED VIDEO

Additionally, the Judiciary will close Aliiolani Hale, home of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court, to anyone without official court business.

The Supreme Court Law Library, which is located in Aliiolani Hale, will be closed. Its Hawai‘i State Law Library System website offers a host of resources and services, including “ask a librarian” for legal information. For assistance, call 808-539-4964.

The King Kamehameha V Judiciary History Center, which provides educational programs for schools and the community, will also be closed. Affected groups, including tour companies, have been notified of the closure.