Cruise Ship Bound for Hilo Rerouted to Honolulu

A Holland America cruise liner that was en route to Hilo is now headed for the port of Honolulu instead.

The Maasdam cruise ship was scheduled for a port call in Hilo, but the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation Harbors Division said Monday afternoon that reservation has been canceled.

The Division and the US Coast Guard remain in contact with the ship, and HDOT is working with the vessel’s agent regarding a new reservation. Honolulu Harbor is the preferred port HDOT will accept, according to an HDOT press release.

“To date, there have been no positive cases of Covid-19 associated with the ship,” the department wrote in a statement. “The vessel will have been at sea longer than the 14-day incubation period prior to arriving in Hawai‘i. The vessel’s leadership is required to report any symptomatic passengers prior to arriving in Hawaiian waters. If there are concerns with passengers the ship can be held out of port.”

Additional details will be shared as they are confirmed, the release continued.