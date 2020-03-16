Trump Tells Public to Avoid Bars and Restaurants

President Donald Trump directed the American public to keep life simple and social groups exceedingly small as the country topped more than 4,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 Monday.

New, more stringent guidelines as people to limit social groupings to 10 or fewer and avoid restaurants, bars, gyms and any unnecessary travel. The president also noted public schools should be closed, a move Hawai‘i Department of Education announced yesterday.

The administration advised the elderly not to leave the house at all.

President Trump announced the guidelines in a press conference Monday, estimating the coronavirus wouldn’t be contained until July or August at the earliest and entertaining the notion of an American recession. However, he said once the administration gets a grip on the spread of COVID-19, everything else would “fall into place.”

Meanwhile, the economic fallout continued as the DOW plunged nearly 3,000 points, or almost 13%, in the worst day of trading in the market’s history.

The plummet, rooted in fears of a global recession, resulted in another halt to trading Monday.