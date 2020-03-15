Weekly Big Island Road and Lane Closures

The following are lane closures across the Big Island for the week of March 14 to March 20, 2020.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

KANOELEHUA AVENUE/VOLCANO ROAD (ROUTE 11)

PUNA: Closure of single lane at a time on Volcano Road (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 4 and 9, Lama Street to Kua‘aina Road, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 11)

KA‘Ū: The Ninole and Hilea Stream Bridges on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in the vicinity of Punalu‘u Black Sand Beach (Ninole Loop Rd.) are closed for bridge reconstruction work. Traffic will be detoured through the adjacent temporary bypass bridges for the duration of remaining construction operations.

KA‘Ū: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 60 and 65, Honuapo Bridge to Ka‘alualu Road, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

SOUTH KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 11) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 88 and 91, Old Māmalahoa Highway to Kipahoehoe Natural Area Reserve, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

MĀMALAHOA HIGHWAY (ROUTE 190)

NORTH KONA: Closure of single lane at a time on Māmalahoa Highway (Route 190) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 29 and 32, Hualalai Road to Pu‘ukala Road, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

HAWAI‘I BELT ROAD (ROUTE 19)

HONOMU: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 10 and 14, Ka‘akepa Street to Kolekole Bridge, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 35 and 39, East Pa‘auilo Bridge to Kalopa Bridge, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for guardrail work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PAU‘UILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 39 and 44, Kalopa Road to Kapuna Road, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

PA‘AUILO: Closure of single lane at a time on Hawai‘i Belt Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of mile marker 38, Kaumoali Bridge, for guardrail installation work. Traffic flow in both directions will be directed with the use of temporary traffic signals.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

PĀHOA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road (Route 130) in both directions in the vicinity of the intersection of Kea‘au-Pāhoa Road and Ainaloa Boulevard, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. for construction zone preparation for the Ainaloa Roundabout. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

AKONI PULE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 270)

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of Halaula-Maulili Road, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for installation of waterlines. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).

NORTH KOHALA: Closure of single lane at a time on Kawaihae Road/Akoni Pule Highway (Route 270) in both directions in the vicinity of mile markers 25 and 29, Maulili Loop to Pololū Valley Lookout, on Monday, March 16, through Friday, March 20, from 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for landscaping work. Traffic flow in both directions will be maintained through alternating traffic control (contraflow).