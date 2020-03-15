Programs, Events Canceled at Public Libraries

Programs, Events Canceled at Public LibrariesMarch 15, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated March 14, 2020, 5:52 PM)
Out of an abundance of caution, and in the interest of everyone’s health and safety, the Hawaii State Public Library System (HSPLS) will implement a few changes to library service beginning March 16, 2020 through the rest of the month:
- All programs and events will be canceled at all 51 locations.
- All external meetings scheduled in Library meeting rooms will be cancelled or rescheduled.
- Bookmobile Services will be suspended.
- To reduce exposure, HSPLS is following best sanitation practices for workplaces, as well as pulling toys and other difficult-to-sanitize items from public areas.
- Patrons will have two automatic renewals on library items that are eligible for renewal. Please visit our website for more information.
- Donations from the public will not be accepted at any location.
HSPLS encourages everyone to check out HSPLS’ many digital resources, including e-books and e-audiobooks, online classes, and digital subscriptions to newspapers and magazines, which are available 24/7 via our website www.librarieshawaii.org
HSPLS is monitoring all State and federal information and guidance, and re-evaluating its services daily. Patrons can stay updated on changes to HSPLS services on our website. You can also follow HSPLS on Twitter and Facebook to stay updated.