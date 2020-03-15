March 15, 2020 Weather Forecast

Flash Flood Watch issued March 15 at 3:15AM HST until March 17 at 6:00PM HST by NWS

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Hilo

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 64. Light west wind.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 65. South southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kona

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Light east wind. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 79. West northwest wind 5 to 9 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Light north northwest wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 74. North northeast wind 6 to 11 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 74. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Kohala

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 46. Light south southeast wind.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming east 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 47. South southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

South Big Island

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 70. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east wind 15 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 71. Windy, with an east wind 18 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Puna

Overnight: A 30 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. Calm wind. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday: A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after noon. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 76. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 8pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Waikoloa

Overnight: A 20 percent chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 62. East southeast wind around 6 mph.

Sunday: A slight chance of showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 1pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a high near 80. East southeast wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Sunday Night: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 9pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Cloudy, with a low around 63. Calm wind. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Looking Ahead