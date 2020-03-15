Hawaiian Suspends Service to Australia, New Zealand

Hawaiian Airlines won’t be flying anywhere down under for the immediate future.

The company announced Sunday it will temporarily suspend nonstop service between Honolulu and its Australia and New Zealand gateways starting later in March due to new government entry restrictions being imposed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hawaiian, which currently flies five times per week between Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport (HNL) and Sydney Airport (SYD), will suspend service through April 30 after its SYD to HNL flight on March 22, a company press release said.

The carrier will pause three-times-weekly Brisbane service through May 31 after operating the flight from Brisbane Airport (BNE) to HNL on March 23.

In New Zealand, which Hawaiian also serves with three-times-weekly flights, service will stop through May 31 after the flight that departs Auckland Airport (AKL) to HNL on March 22.

The new 14-day self-isolation entry requirements established by Australia and New Zealand to address the COVID-19 pandemic led to Hawaiian’s decision to suspend flights to both countries, the press release said.

“We respect the efforts of our Australian and New Zealand neighbors to institute stringent public health measures, and we remain dedicated to resuming our service as we continue to closely monitor evolving market conditions and regulations,” said Theo Panagiotoulias, senior vice president for global sales and alliances at Hawaiian Airlines.

Hawaiian is assisting impacted guests by offering travel waivers, re-accommodations on alternative flights or refunds, the company said. Guests requiring assistance may use e-mail and online chat options as well as the company reservations phone line.

Options can be found at www.hawaiianairlines.com/ contact-us. Travel waiver information is available at www.hawaiianairlines.com/ coronavirus.

For further information, visit HawaiianAirlines.com or call Hawaiian Airlines’ reservations department at 1-800-367-5320.