Flood Advisory for Kona, Kohala Regions

Flood Advisory for Kona, Kohala RegionsMarch 15, 2020, 4:50 PM HST (Updated March 15, 2020, 4:55 PM)
The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for South Kohala and North and South Kona through Sunday evening.
One to two inches of rain per hour are forecast for the next several hours mainly along Highway 190, or the upper road.
A flood advisory means localized flooding may occur. Due to the advisory, the following are issued:
- Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding.
- Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action.
- Be aware that road closures may occur without notice.
- Do not attempt to cross flowing water; turn around don’t drown.
- Be on the alert for malfunctioning traffic signals. Please treat flashing traffic lights as a four-way stop.