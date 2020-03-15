Flash Flood Watch, Small Craft Advisories Take Effect for Big Island

3:28 PM HST Sunday, March 15, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A flash flood watch is now in effect for all Hawaiian Islands through Tuesday afternoon.

A Kona low will form west of the islands tonight and produce wet and unsettled conditions across portions of the state through at least Tuesday, and possibly into Wednesday. Increased southeast to south winds, bands of heavy rainfall, and thunderstorms are expected.

While all islands could experience flooding rainfall, Kaua‘i and O‘ahu will be at greatest risk.

Heavy rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations as well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding impacts.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.

3:25 PM HST Sunday, March 15, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

A small craft advisory is in effect from midnight Sunday until 6 a.m. Tuesday for Big Island windward and leeward waters.

Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt and seas 5 to 8 feet expected.

Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

A small craft advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.