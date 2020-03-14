Special Marine Warning for Leeward Waters Issued

9:12 AM HST Saturday, March 14, 2020: National Weather Service in Honolulu

Special Marine Warning for Big Island Leeward Waters Until 1015 AM HST.

At 9:11 AM HST, strong thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located west of Kailau-Kona along a line extending from 6 nm south of FAD Buoy OT to 14 nm northwest of FAD Buoy F, moving east at 15 knots.

IMPACT

Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Small craft could be damaged in briefly higher winds and suddenly higher waves. Locations impacted include Honokohau Harbor, Keahole Point, FAD Buoy VV and FAD Buoy F.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Move to safe harbor immediately as gusty winds and high waves are expected. Thunderstorms can produce sudden waterspouts. Waterspouts can easily overturn boats and create locally hazardous seas. Seek safe harbor immediately.