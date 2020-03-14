Several Public Events Canceled in Effort to Protect Public Health

Several community events have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic in an effort to protect public health.

Just this week, Kona Brewers Festival and the Merrie Monarch Festival announced they were canceling their events, citing public health and safety concerns amid fears of the novel coronavirus spread.

One of the upcoming cancelations is the 200th anniversary of Mokuaikaua Church, Hawai‘i’s first Christian church in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island.

“We did not come to this decision lightly,” said Pastor David de Carvalho. “However, after careful consideration and consultation with Mayor Harry Kim, we’ve decided that this precautionary course of action will help to reduce the potential transmission and spread of the virus.”

As of Saturday morning, there are four presumptive positive tests in the state — two on O‘ahu and two on Kaua‘i. Hawai‘i Department of Health continues its efforts to roll out testing sites on all islands.

During a press conference on March 13, the DOH advised to stay away from gatherings of groups larger than 100 people. While public schools remain in session, officials advise canceling events such as graduations, proms and sporting events.

If there is a canceled event you wish to advise the public about, email [email protected] Below, is a list of of some events canceled due to the virus. This list may change or grow:

Kamehameha Schools canceled several events for 20th birthday tribute to Kauikeaouli scheduled for March 17-21 at Keauhou Bay.

Mokuaikaua Church, Hawai’i’s first Christian church in Kailua-Kona on Hawaiʻi Island, announced the postponement of its 200th birthday celebration planned from March 30 through April 4. The church will reschedule the festivities at a later date. In light of the postponement and recent coronavirus updates, Mokuaikaua Church invites the community to join in a day of prayer, fasting and worship on April 4, 2020.

Windermere C and H Properties postpones the 2nd Annual Hawaii Island Economic Summit. Event organizers have made the decision to reschedule the 2nd annual economic summit to a later date.

The Hawai‘i Artist Collaboration has made the decision to postpone Collaboration and Auction on March 28. Organizers will let the public know as soon the event is rescheduled. Check back for events in 2021.

Stroll Historic Kailua Village canceled March 15.

Sen. Kai Kahele, who is running for US Congress, will temporarily cancel all public fundraising events for the remainder of March.

Honolulu has also canceled events:

The Department of Accounting and General Services (DAGS) is suspending all public events at the Hawaii State Capitol, Hawaii State Art Museum, Washington Place, and other facilities it manages beginning March 16. Events at DAGS facilities are tentatively set to resume on May 15.

Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival is postponing this year’s event. Waikiki SPAM JAM Festival will continue to hold a virtual food drive and fundraiser on April 25, the original date of the festival, to support the local nonprofit organizations. Further details on the food drive and fundraiser will be released soon. For the latest on the festival, visit: SPAMJAMhawaii.com.

The 12th annual Art at the Capitol event at the State Capitol has been cancelled. The event was to be held on April 3.

Joint Committees on Senate Ways and Means and House Finance will not be conducting a public briefing for Grant-In-Aid applications.

Kawaiaha’o Church has closed all services, public events and gatherings effective immediately for 60 days. The bicentennial celebration will be rescheduled.