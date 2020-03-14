Blood Bank Hawai‘i Continues Drives as Scheduled

By Big Island Now
March 14, 2020, 3:45 PM HST (Updated March 14, 2020, 3:45 PM)
The Blood Bank of Hawai‘i will continue its plans to hold blood drives next week, despite growing concerns of COVID-19.

There have been changes to the scheduling and one drive was canceled. All drives are located in East Hawai‘i. Events on March 17 and March 18 will take place at Aunty Sally’s Kaleohano Luau Hale, 799 Pi‘ilani St. Both events are extended by two hours.

The drive on March 20 at Kamehameha Schools in Kea‘au has been canceled.

No scheduling change has been made to the drive on March 19, which is also being held at Aunty Sally’s Kaleohano Luau Hale and runs from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information on the blood drives, click here.

