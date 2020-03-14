2 More Presumptive Positive COVID-19 Cases Identified

Two Kaua‘i individuals have presumptive positive test results for COVID-19. There is now a total of four presumptive positive cases in Hawai‘i for the novel coronavirus.

The Hawai‘i Department of Health received the test results Friday night and immediately notified the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials are now working with the CDC to develop a next-step response and mitigation initiatives.

DOH says it will follow up with those who have close contacts to those individuals on Kaua‘i.

More details will be provided later today.