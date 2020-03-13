Rising Sun Solar Implements Precautions Due to COVID-19

One of Hawai‘i’s solar companies reassured customers that their business will operate normally despite COVID-19 concerns.

“On behalf of all at Rising Sun, I am writing to assure our customers, and the community at large,

that Rising Sun is following public health emergency guidelines issued by the World Health

Organization (WHO), the Center for Disease Control (CDC), the Occupational Safety and Health

Administration (OSHA) and the State of Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) in response to

COVID-19 (coronavirus),” stated Matias Besasso, CEO and founder of Rising Sun Solar.

According to the company’s letter released to customers Thursday, Besasso said, they are taking the following steps to protect their employees, customers and broader community:

Moving customer communication and transactions to email, telephone and other remote solutions.

solutions.

Requiring all field employees who report cold or flu-like symptoms to stay home with no exceptions.

exceptions.

Restricting employee business travel for all nonessential meetings and events.

Discouraging employee personal travel outside of Hawaii and requiring those employees

stay home for at least 14 days when they return.

Regularly cleaning surfaces in all work areas with medical grade disinfectant wipes and providing hand sanitizer and soap to all employees.

providing hand sanitizer and soap to all employees.

“Although these steps are an inconvenience to business as usual, Rising Sun continues to operate

normally providing solar solutions and service to thousands of customers throughout the State of

Hawaii,” Besasso stated.

Customer site visits and installations will continue under this new guidance until further notice.

“Rising Sun cares deeply for its employees and community, who are the life blood of our business,” Besasso said. “As we work through the health and economic challenges brought on by COVID-19, in addition to

our paid time off benefit, we are expanding emergency provisions for our staff so that our people do not have to choose between health and work.”

Rising Sun customers with specific questions regarding their personal situation have been asked to call their project manager or the Rising Sun office at 808-575-2202.