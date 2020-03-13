Police Seek Public’s Help in Locating Wanted Man

Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area II Special Enforcement Unit is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man wanted on multiple outstanding warrants.

Jake Branch, a 35-year-old male who frequents the Kailua-Kona, Holualoa, and Ocean View areas. He wanted for resisting order to stop, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle.

Branch is described as being 6-feet 3-inches, approximately 285 pounds, with long brown hair. Branch is known to operate a black Yamaha FJ 1300cc motorcycle with unknown plates.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact Officer Jeremiah Hull at 808-747-3591 or at the police non-emergency number 808-935-3311.