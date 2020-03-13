Inmate Walks Away From Hilo’s Female Housing Unit

Authorities are in search of a pre-trial detainee who reportedly made an unauthorized exit from Hilo’s minimum security female housing unit.

According to the Hawai‘i Department of Public Safety, Tessi Villanueva, 21, was missing from Thursday night’s head count at Hale Nani Reintegration Center. She was not authorized to leave the facility and Hawai‘i Police Department was notified.

Villanueva is described as 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. Her release date was set for December of this year.

PSD officials say the 21-year-old was a minimum custody inmate serving time for second-degree theft and first-degree burglary. She now faces an additional escape charge when found.

The public is asked to call 911 if they see Villanueva.