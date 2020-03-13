HPD Outstanding Warrants List: March 13, 2020

HPD Outstanding Warrants List: March 13, 2020March 13, 2020, 9:30 AM HST (Updated March 13, 2020, 9:24 AM)
As of Friday March 13, 2020 the following individuals are wanted by the Hawai‘i Police Department because of outstanding warrants:
Ben Awitok, 32, Honolulu, HI
Breanna I. Ayala, 29, Kea‘au
Kayla K.S. Ayala, 28, Hilo
Michelle K. Ayala, 42, Hilo
Christopher Q. Babas, 46, Pepe‘ekeo
Paul Babcock, 36, Kailua-Kona
Alexander S. Bacdad, 30, Hilo
Sean S. Bachiller, 37, Hilo
Darren Baculpo, 53, Kailua-Kona
Karl R.M. Bader, 27, Hilo
Aubrey Badon-Babas, 29, Mountain View
Cynthia Baeza, 58, Honaunau
Matthew W. Bagger, 41, Na‘alehu
Robert F. Baiko, 36, Hilo
Rita E. Bailey, 40, Mountain View
Tyson Bailey K.O., 25, Kailua-Kona
Michael Bain, 45, Kailua-Kona
Christopher J.K. Baird, 37, Honolulu, HI
Marshall K. Baji, 30, Na‘alehu
Wade K. Baji, 36, Pahala
Mack Bakan, Unknown, Waikoloa
Merlinda Bakol, 36, Hilo
Nohealani P. Balai, 29, Kea‘au
Sonny Balbas, 22, Kailua-Kona
Gary A. Balgas, 24, Kapa‘au
Police ask that anyone who knows the whereabouts of a person on this list call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300 and may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.