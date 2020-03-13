Flash Flood Watch Issued for all Hawaiian Islands

3:34 PM HST Friday, March 13, 2020: National Weather Service Honolulu

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood watch for all Hawaiian Islands beginning Sunday night and stretching through Tuesday afternoon.

A Kona low will form west of the islands by Sunday night. Conditions will become increasingly favorable for the development of slow-moving heavy showers and thunderstorms over the state Monday and Tuesday.

Rain will likely affect urban and leeward locations as well as lower elevations, which are more vulnerable to flooding impacts.

A flash flood watch means that conditions are favorable for flash flooding. Flash flooding is life-threatening. Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle or on foot.

Monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action if a flash flood warning is issued. If you experience heavy rain or rising water, head to higher ground immediately.