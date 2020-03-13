Cruise Lines Temporarily, Voluntarily Suspend Ship Operations

The Cruise Line International Association has announced its cruise lines will be voluntarily and temporarily suspending cruise ship operations from US ports of call for 30 days as the nation continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The temporary suspension will take effect at 12 a.m. EDT on March 14, 2020. CLIA ocean-going cruise lines are focused on the safe and smooth return of those currently at sea onboard ships that will be affected by this decision.

“This is an unprecedented situation,” said Kelly Craighead, President and CEO, CLIA. “Our industry has taken responsibility for protecting public health for more than 50 years, working under the guidance of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and prides itself on its ability to deliver exceptional vacation experiences for guests, as well as meaningful employment opportunities for crew. This has been a challenging time, but we hope that this decision will enable us to focus on the future and a return to normal as soon as possible.”

The cruise industry supports over 421,000 American jobs, with every 30 cruisers supporting one US job, and annually contributes nearly $53 billion to the economy. Cruise activity supports travel agencies, airlines, hotels and a broad supply chain of industries that stretches across the United States.

Guests who are booked on cruise itineraries, which will be impacted by this decision are encouraged to contact their travel advisors or reach out to their cruise lines directly. For additional information, please contact [email protected]

“We do not take this decision lightly, and we want the traveling public to know in no uncertain terms the commitment of this industry to putting people first,” said Adam Goldstein, CLIA Global Chairman. “During this time, we will continue to work with the CDC and others to prepare for resumption of sailings when it is appropriate. We know the travel industry is a huge economic engine for the United States and when our ships once again sail, our industry will be a significant contributor to fueling the economic recovery.”