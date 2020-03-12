University of Hawai‘i to Move Classes Online After Spring Break

The University of Hawai‘i will move all its classes online after spring break, officials announced this morning.

University President David Lassner shared the message today with students, faculty and staff across the 10-campus UH system. In the letter, Lassner thanked all who have shared questions and provided input.

“This has been a tumultuous week, with many changes in the COVID-19 situation in Hawaiʻi, across higher education and globally, accelerating into today,” he stated.

As a result, and out of concern for the safety of students, faculty and staff, Lassner decided to move classes online after spring break, effective March 23. Other changes will also be announced at a future date.