Police Seek Public’s Help in Finding Hilo Man

Hawaiʻi Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a Hilo man who was reported missing. searching for a 44-year-old Hilo man who was reported missing.

Francisco Griego, 44, was last seen on Feb. 24 in Downtown Hilo.

SPONSORED VIDEO

He is described as local, 6-feet-4-inches, 220 pounds with brown eyes and shoulder-length wavy black hair, with a short mustache with a goatee.

Griego may be operating a 1998 green Dodge Ram pickup truck with Hawaiʻi License Plate HZY 250, and he may be in the Puna or Kona areas.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 808-935-3311.