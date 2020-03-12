March 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

March 12, 2020 Weather ForecastMarch 12, 2020, 6:00 AM HST (Updated March 12, 2020, 6:00 AM)
Looking Ahead
Hilo
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Isolated showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Kona
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Waimea
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Kohala
Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
South Big Island
Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Puna
Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Waikoloa
Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.
Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov