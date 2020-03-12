March 12, 2020 Weather Forecast

There are no active watches, warnings or advisories

Our weather team will bring you any urgent weather alerts or updates as they occur. Check our breaking news section for the latest.

Looking Ahead

Hilo

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 77. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 8 to 13 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5 to 9 mph becoming light south after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Isolated showers after 7am. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Light and variable wind becoming east southeast 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Kona

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. North wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Waimea

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 73. Light and variable wind becoming northeast around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52. Light and variable wind becoming southwest around 6 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. East southeast wind around 5 mph becoming light and variable in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Kohala

Today: Scattered showers, mainly after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 69. Light west wind. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Calm wind becoming west around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 70. Light and variable wind becoming west southwest around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

South Big Island

Today: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Breezy, with an east wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Isolated showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. Breezy, with an east northeast wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Friday: Isolated showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Breezy, with an east northeast wind 14 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Puna

Today: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 76. South southeast wind 8 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 18 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 77. South southeast wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Waikoloa

Today: Isolated showers after noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Scattered showers before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. Calm wind becoming east southeast 5 to 7 mph after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: Scattered showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.